Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of BDGSF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
