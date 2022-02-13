Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,974,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $205,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,420,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

