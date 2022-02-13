Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,748,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,632,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $221,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after acquiring an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

