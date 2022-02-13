FIL Ltd Sells 2,649 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

CZR stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.95.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

