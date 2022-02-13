Invesco Ltd. Has $227.82 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,766,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $227,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $36.00 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

