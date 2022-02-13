T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $234,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

