Veritable L.P. Raises Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 54.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 477,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 111.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 864,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 455,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

VRRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.