Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 44,304 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Welltower by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $107,594,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.11 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

