Morgan Stanley Cuts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $114.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.81.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 10,589.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.