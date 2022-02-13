Veritable L.P. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 43.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 313,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 177.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.