Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Sells $1,629,885.90 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 33,331 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,629,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CG opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $14,426,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
