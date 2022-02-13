Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Sells $1,629,885.90 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 33,331 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,629,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CG opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $14,426,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.