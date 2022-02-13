Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 89,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

