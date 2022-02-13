Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of STLD opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

