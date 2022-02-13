Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 9,185 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 379.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 7.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in National Instruments by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

