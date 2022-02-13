Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $503,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $66.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

