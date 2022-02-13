Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

