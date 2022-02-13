Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 233,131,416 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

About Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in southern Mali. The company holds 100% interest in the Bougouni West lithium project, which covers an area of 200 square kilometers located in southern Mali; and holds 100% interest in the Nangalasso project located in southern Mali, the SLAM Project located in Mali, the Dabakala project located in central Cote d'Ivoire, and the Korhogo project located in north central CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

