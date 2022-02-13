Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.34). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.35), with a volume of 16,586 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £63.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.60.
About Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)
