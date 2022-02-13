Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Crane by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Crane by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

