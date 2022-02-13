Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,074,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $122,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 188.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PDCO stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

