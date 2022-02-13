Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 128,400 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Knowles by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Knowles by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Knowles by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

