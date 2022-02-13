Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

RGA opened at $113.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

