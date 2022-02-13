Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 65.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,043.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 271,495 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Westpark Capital cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

