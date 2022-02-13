FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 27.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 48.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBK stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.10. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

