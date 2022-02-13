Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $154.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.77.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,437,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

