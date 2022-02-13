Caxton Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $73.95 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

