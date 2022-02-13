Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.87.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

