Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

