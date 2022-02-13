Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.43 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,434 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 120.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period.

VOYA opened at $70.39 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $5,505,064 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

