Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

