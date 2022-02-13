Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RANJY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

RANJY opened at $34.99 on Friday. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

