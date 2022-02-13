Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,633 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

