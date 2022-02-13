Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 27.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 62.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Camping World stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.