Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gray Television by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.