Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,259 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of CLF opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

