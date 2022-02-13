Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

