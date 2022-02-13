Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 24,550 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,643,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

