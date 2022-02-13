Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

