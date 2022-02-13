Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $516,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,254,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $441.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $436.24 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

