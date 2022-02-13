Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,538 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 570,208 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

SMFG opened at $7.54 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

