15,789 Shares in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIF stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

