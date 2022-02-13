Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

