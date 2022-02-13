Axa S.A. Buys 17,800 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 86.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after buying an additional 92,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $10,314,460. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

