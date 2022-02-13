Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.