Axa S.A. Buys 7,411 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

