Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

SON stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

