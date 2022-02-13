Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.
SON stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.
Several brokerages have commented on SON. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
