PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
PBF opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $20.15.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
