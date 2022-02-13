PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF opened at $19.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $20.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Energy stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

