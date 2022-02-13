JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JKS opened at $41.15 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $68.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

