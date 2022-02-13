Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

