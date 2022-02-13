Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.80 ($118.16).

KBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($108.05) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($120.69) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($117.24) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($121.84) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($113.79) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €89.80 ($103.22) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €88.35 and its 200 day moving average is €93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €84.96 ($97.66) and a twelve month high of €113.60 ($130.57). The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.95.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

